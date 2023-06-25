The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

