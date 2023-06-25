The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.53

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.53 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 91.10 ($1.17). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 68,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.67. The stock has a market cap of £162.69 million, a PE ratio of -829.09, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Emma Woods purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,153.55). Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

