Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $240.65 Million

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $240.65 million and $58.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,677.62 or 0.99990601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02493691 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $93,854,076.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.