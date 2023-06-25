Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 69,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

