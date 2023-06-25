TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $834.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $850.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $792.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.53. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $858.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

