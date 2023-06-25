Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after acquiring an additional 714,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

