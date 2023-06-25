Tribe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,958.75 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $147.94 million and approximately $113,958.75 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,784,039 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

