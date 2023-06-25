TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TCBK opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

