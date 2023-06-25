TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.25 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $144.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002205 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,976,237,405 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.