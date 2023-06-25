TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.25 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $144.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008860 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000922 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,976,237,405 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.