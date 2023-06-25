Truist Financial Boosts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 154,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.