Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 1,392 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $528.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

