Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 2,694 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

