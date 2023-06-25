Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.