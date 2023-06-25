Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.