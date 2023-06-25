Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 41.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 83,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average is $280.22. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

