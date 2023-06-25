Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

