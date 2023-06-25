Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $61.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

