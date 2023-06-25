Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

