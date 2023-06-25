Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,296,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 677,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,681 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

