Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 162 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,712,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $374.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

