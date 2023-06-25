Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

