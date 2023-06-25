Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

