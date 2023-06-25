Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.