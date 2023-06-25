Unison Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 883.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.72 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.