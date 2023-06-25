United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UG opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.46. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

