Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Plans $2.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.06 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $243.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average is $242.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 37.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

