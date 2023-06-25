VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH opened at $267.40 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.54.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

