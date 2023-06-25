Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

