Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 4.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

