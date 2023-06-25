Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 30.4% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.17 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

