Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

