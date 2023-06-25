Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

