Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $220.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

