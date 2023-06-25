Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $313,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

