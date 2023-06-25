Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 21.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

