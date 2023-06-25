Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,798. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

