VRES (VRS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, VRES has traded up 558% against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

