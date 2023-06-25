Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.36 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00010441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17551871 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,384,589.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

