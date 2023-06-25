VVS Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $441,714.51 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $99.51 million and $441,714.51 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,032,563,561,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,831,787,220,891 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

