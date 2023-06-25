W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 41,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Stories

