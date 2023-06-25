Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NYSE WELL opened at $76.28 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 331.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,147,000 after purchasing an additional 144,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 276,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

