West Bancorporation Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.