West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

