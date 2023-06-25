West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

