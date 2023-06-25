West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.