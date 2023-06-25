West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

