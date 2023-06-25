West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

