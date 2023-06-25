WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.56.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $172.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

