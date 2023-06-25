William Blair Comments on ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Shares of SPRY opened at $6.28 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,627,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

