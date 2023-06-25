WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 150 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,751,485. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average is $194.39. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $226.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

